Scriber HS students to unveil latest book at Feb. 5 reading

For the seventh consecutive year, students at Edmonds-based Scriber Lake High School have courageously shared their traumas and dreams through writing. The latest installment in the school’s annually published collection of stories — released Jan. 29 — is Listen: Young Writers Reflect on Chaos, Clarity, Action, Balance.

The official book launch and readings from student authors will be Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. at Café Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., in Edmonds. There will be a second reading Saturday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave. W.

The new book invites readers to listen to the powerful words of 10 Scriber students as they offer holistic written portrayals of journeys from darkness into light, covering topics like anxiety, failure, addiction, sexual abuse, and even suicide. Each story is followed by reflections from the writers, as well as parents and mentors, which offer a closer look at the truly transformative power of storytelling.

New this year is a collaborative partnership between Scriber Lake’s writing and music programs. Led by singer-songwriters Scarlet Parke and Dimiter Yordanov, student musicians have composed original songs based on the stories in Listen. Songs will be performed at promotional events for the book.

Books can be purchased for $10 at events or $15.95 on Amazon.com. For more information and a full calendar of events, visit facebook.com/steepstairspress.

Scriber Lake High School includes students from across the Edmonds School District.