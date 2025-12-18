Scriber Lake High School information night Jan. 7 for potential students, families

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The application deadline is January 15 for students to enroll at Scriber Lake High School for the Jan. 27 start date. In turn, Edmonds School District is set to host an information session to acquaint students and families who are interested in learning more about the school.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7

Wednesday, Jan. 7 Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: Scriber Lake High School commons: 23200 100th Avenue W., Edmonds

According to a District newsletter, Scriber Lake High School is an alternative-learning school with approximately 200 students geared toward students who:

Face struggles in their current school setting

May benefit from a smaller school setting with more one-on-one attention

Are experimental learners

Would benefit from careful progress monitoring

Could use a fresh start

The application process was designed to help staff get to know each student and allow for a personalized learning approach and comprehensive support, the District said. New students begin together in an entry class at the start of each quarter.

For more information on the application process, visit the school’s website or contact the school counseling center: (425) 431-7275.

There will also be chances to apply later in the year for March, June and August start dates.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.