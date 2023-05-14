Scriber Lake HS holding virtual information meeting June 7

Posted: May 14, 2023 4

Scriber Lake High School, an alternative learning school with approximately 200 students in the Edmonds School District, is holding a virtual information meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

To register for the meeting, complete the form here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME