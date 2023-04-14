Scriber Lake HS students learn construction skills through tiny home project

A group of 14 students from Scriber Lake High School are working in conjunction with professional carpenters to build a tiny home during a one-week special course.

After house is completed, it will be donated to the Low-Income Housing Institute and placed in one of their tiny home communities.

Students are learning basic construction skills, such as how to read construction documents, appropriate tool use and work-site safety. The project has been primarily funded by a long-time supporter of SLHS, foundry10, with additional support from the Foundation for Edmonds School District, Dunn Lumber and Limback Lumber.

Located in Edmonds, Scriber Lake High School is a small alternative learning school open to all district students. It has approximately 200 students in grades 9–12.