Scriber Lake HS writers to read at Elliott Bay Books June 30

Scriber Lake High School students in Edmonds will read from their latest book — Listen: Young Writers Reflect on Chaos, Clarity, Action, Balance — at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at Elliott Bay Books, 1521 10th Ave., Seattle.

The latest installment in the school’s annually published collection of stories, the book invites readers to listen to the powerful words of 10 Scriber students as they offer holistic written portrayals of journeys from darkness into light, on heavy and heart-wrenching topics like anxiety, failure, addiction, sexual abuse, and even suicide.

For more information and a full calendar of events, visit facebook.com/steepstairspress.