Se Habla Media podcast for Dec. 6, 2025

The worst enemy of a Latino is another Latino. Beyond natural differences and disagreements, believing a statement like this is true can be very harmful. In Washington, the spirit of collaboration among Latinos is stronger than in other places — and it should stay that way. Jaime and Diana discuss why it’s important not to fall into these stereotypes and what to do if we find ourselves doing so unintentionally.