Se Habla Media podcast for Oct. 4, 2025

In this episode, Jaime and Diana welcome Pablo Castillo from the iconic organization Entre Hermanos. Together, they discuss the current state of the Latino LGBTQ+ community in Washington State, as well as some common taboos that need to be broken in order to stop fearing what is different.
