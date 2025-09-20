Se Habla Media podcast for Sept. 20, 2025

Many of those who come to the United States do so thinking it will be for a short time, and in the end this country becomes our permanent home. The state of Washington is quite welcoming to migrants, yet the adaptation process feels very different when one realizes the move is permanent, compared to when one comes only for a short period.

