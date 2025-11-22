Se Habla podcast for Nov. 22, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News Today!

Unfortunately, most people who take on caregiving responsibilities don’t receive a salary for it, and they are mostly women. Although places like Seattle offer many support services, the reality is that the need to work and the high costs make finding dignified care for those who need it a tedious and frustrating search. In this episode, Diana and Jaime explore the topic through their own experiences.