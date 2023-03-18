Search and Rescue hero dog to be honored at Mariner’s “Bark at the Park” game April 3

K9 search and rescue dog Keb will be honored during the Seattle Mariners “Bark in the Park” home game with the Los Angeles Angels Monday, April 3 at T-Mobile Park.

The 13-year-old Keb, the 2022 American Humane Search and Rescue Hero Dog, is featured in the award-winning bestseller: A Dog’s Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team. She will appear on the big screen April 3 and be on the mound to assist with throwing out the game’s first pitch.

Edmonds-based K9 Keb has dedicated her life to search and rescue with multiple important finds in the Pacific Northwest. She has searched for the missing and the lost from the mud of the Oso landslide disaster to the high slopes of Mount Rainier.

A Dog’s Devotion authors Suzanne Elshult and Guy Mansfield — both Edmonds residents — have been local search and rescue volunteers for over 20 years and have been recognized by state and local agencies for their service. Elshult is the past president of Cascadia Search Dogs and deploys with her two dogs Keb and Kili through the Canine Forensics Foundation and Mason County Search and Rescue, while Mansfield is director of the Washington State SAR (Search and Rescue) Planning Unit

The authors wrote their book to bring attention to the dedication of search and rescue volunteers everywhere and inspire others to dream big and find meaningful ways to make a difference. They will be donating a portion of the book proceeds to local SAR teams.

Elshult, Mansfield and Keb will also appear for a Thursday, April 6 conversation about the trio’s book, A Dog’s Devotion, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Learn more about that event here.