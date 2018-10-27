Search and rescue volunteers searching for missing Lynnwood-area man

Snohomish County Search and Rescue volunteers are searching for a 77-year-old man missing from the Lynnwood area.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Dade was last seen Friday, Oct. 26, near the Spaghetti Factory on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

Dade, who is known to walk quite a bit, was last wearing a “Remington” orange camo baseball cap, dark blue coat, blue jeans and green camo hiking boots. The baseball cap is the same as the one worn in the photo.

Please call 911 immediately if you see him.