Search suspended, but tips still sought in case of missing Lynnwood-area man

Snohomish County Search and Rescue has suspended its search for a 77-year-old man missing from the Lynnwood area since Oct. 26, but will continue to follow up on any tips or possible sightings, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

The sheriff’s office said that Gary Dade was last seen Friday, Oct. 26, near the Spaghetti Factory on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. Volunteers began searching for him Saturday, but that search has since been suspended, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe.

Dade, who is known to walk quite a bit, was last wearing a “Remington” orange camo baseball cap, dark blue coat, blue jeans and green camo hiking boots. The baseball cap is the same as the one worn in the photo.

Please call 911 immediately if you see him.