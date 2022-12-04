Seattle Children’s Chorus performing winter concert in Lynnwood Dec. 10

The Seattle Children’s Chorus is coming to Lynnwood on Saturday, Dec. 10, to perform its winter concert in two parts.

At 11 a.m. the younger children will perform Brio, Intermezzo and Lifted! During the 2 p.m. performance, the older children will perform Arioso, Coro Vivo and Camerata.

The winter concert celebrates beginnings: the birth of a baby, first steps on a journey and tiny plant shoots hidden in the melting snow. Seattle Children’s Chorus embraces the beginnings with curiosity to learn more and with vigor to face challenges.

General admission tickets are $25 each and can be purchased here.

The winter concert will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 6215 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.