Seattle Kokon Taiko Drummers at Lynndale Park Aug. 16

The Seattle Kokon Taiko Drummers are returning to Lynndale Park Amphitheatre at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, offering an immersive experience into Japanese tradition.

Taiko blends rhythm, movement and spirit in a practice deeply engrained into Japanese culture and history. Its origins come from Japanese myths involving the sun goddess Amaterasu and the god of thunder, according to the Seattle Kokon Taiko Drummer’s website.

Taiko played various roles in Japanese festivals, including performances at festivals to mimic nature sounds in attempts to please the gods. Taiko is also used in the arts, creating an ambiance placing the audience in a nature soundscape during plays and orchestra performances.

Seattle Kokon Taiko is made up of performers from the local Japanese American community. The group’s roots can be traced back to 1980, when Taiko Drummers performed at the Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival. Now, the group performs all throughout Washington and Oregon.

This event is free and open to all ages. Hosted by the Lynnwood Library, it was made possible in part by Lynnwood Parks and Recreation and Arts Departments and the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. Lynndale Park Amphitheatre is located at 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

To learn more about Seattle Kokon Taiko and the history of Taiko, visit the group’s website.

Visit Lynnwood Library’s website to learn more about this event.

