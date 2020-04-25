Seattle man arrested after allegedly attempting to hit pedestrian in Lynnwood Saturday

A 46-year-old Seattle man was arrested late Saturday morning after he attempted to strike a woman with the vehicle he was driving — and then tried to hit the woman herself — at the 76 gas station at the corner of 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

According to Lynnwood police, dispatchers were called to the scene just after at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim said the man– who was a stranger to her– was yelling profanities.

Officers contacted the suspect in his vehicle in the the nearby JoAnn Fabric’s parking lot, said Lynnwood PD spokesperson Joanna Small. “He refused to get out of his van and instead drove off, hitting one of our officers with his door and smashing into the front end of another one of our sergeant’s vehicles,” Small said.

Officers engaged in a short pursuit southbound on Highway 99, which ended in a strip mall parking lot in the 22300 block with several police vehicles pinning in the suspect’s van, Small said. Although two police vehicles as well as the suspect’s vehicle were damaged in this incident, no one– including the officer struck by the suspect’s door– was injured, she added.

The man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, eluding, hit and run, reckless driving and malicious mischief.