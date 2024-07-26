Seattle man in jail after allegedly stabbing teen in Lynnwood parking lot

A Seattle man is being held in Snohomish County Jail after he allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old boy in a Lynnwood parking lot earlier this week.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in the parking lot at 148th Street Southwest and Highway 99 Tuesday around 1:15 p.m.

Deputies learned that an altercation occurred on a bus between the suspect – a 32-year old Seattle man – and the bus driver, O’Keefe said. Two juveniles attempted to intervene in the conflict and began arguing with the suspect. Both parties exited the bus and the suspect stabbed the 15-year-old boy.

The victim was transferred to Providence Regional Medical Center, where his condition is unknown. Deputies apprehended the suspect soon after the stabbing and charged him with misdemeanor assault, felony assault and assault with a weapon. He is being held in the Snohomish County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis