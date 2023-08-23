Seattle police seize $200K in fentanyl from Mountlake Terrace homes

The Seattle Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) last week seized from two Mountlake Terrace homes an estimated $209,200 in fentanyl that was smuggled from Mexico.

Detective Judinna J. Gulpan, public information officer for the Seattle Police Department, said via email that SPD narcotics detectives worked on the case for several months and that Mountlake Terrace police were informed of the operation, which occurred Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“This was an SPD case, and HSI assisted with the execution of the search warrant operation,” Gulpan said via email.

Based on current street values, Gulpan said the seizure included 30,000 fentanyl pills valued at approximately $5 a tablet — for a total value of $150,000 — and 2,962 grams of fentanyl powder valued at $59,200, or $20 a gram. The drugs were manufactured in Mexico then smuggled into the U.S.

Other items seized at the properties have not yet been valued.

Details on the crime group, such as name and size, cannot be revealed as this is an ongoing investigation. The operation seems to have set up shop in more than Washington state, but the scope of its reach is still unknown, officials said.

The criminal organization has “reached other states but (officials) are still investigating to determine these specific details,” Gulpan said.

“SPD Narcotics Unit will continue to work with our federal partners in an attempt to impact the ongoing fentanyl crisis compromising the health and safety of our neighborhoods,” SPD said in an Aug. 21 news release.

— By Rick Sinnett