Seattle ‘Revive I-5’ work shifts to northbound direction for weekend lane reductions March 29-April 1

With more than 900 concrete panels replaced on southbound Interstate 5, contractor crews change directions Friday night, March 29, and turn their focus to northbound I-5 for weekend-long lane reductions.

Work begins at 10 p.m. Friday, March 29 on northbound I-5 with three lanes closed between the Swift and Michigan streets ramps, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Two lanes will remain open all weekend with work complete by 4 a.m. Monday, April 1. Nearby ramps will stay open during this weekend’s work.

Weekend lane closures allow contractor crews working for the WSDOT to replace broken and cracked concrete more efficiently. This work is weather dependent and could be postponed by heavy rain. This weekend marks the sixth of about 13 weekend-long lane closures that are necessary for this project.

Aside from this construction, there are several major events in Seattle this weekend including the start of the Seattle Mariners season at T-Mobile Park, Sakura-Con at the Seattle Convention Center and Monster Jam at Lumen Field. Those events, along with holiday travel and celebrations, could draw more people to the Seattle area. Travelers on I-5 should:

• Allow extra travel time.

• Consider alternative routes.

• Look at transit possibilities.

In addition to replacing concrete panels, lane reductions allow crews to grind rough surfaces and remove ruts in the road. This Revive I-5 project is just one aspect of the critical preservation work occurring in our state. Weeknight lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound I-5 will continue between Seattle and Tukwila until fall 2024.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map , download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.