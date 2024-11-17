Seattle’s Figgy Pudding Caroling: A tradition now easier than ever, thanks to light rail

The Great Figgy Pudding Christmas Caroling Competition is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Westlake Center in downtown Seattle. In years past, our family tackled the Friday afternoon traffic on I-5 south to attend this wonderful event. When traffic and the lack of parking downtown became challenging, we opted to take the Metro bus, from Northgate. This was less than ideal, and on one occasion we actually booked a room at a hotel to avoid all the travel and parking stress.

This year, our journey will be less stressful because we can use the “new and improved” public transportation — light rail.

Our son Nick Baker is the driving force for attending this beloved event, and we can’t think of a better way to start off the holiday season.

Here’s a little “history” — the story of how we came to be avid fans of Figgy Pudding:

Our family of four missed the grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins back home in Arizona when we relocated to Seattle in 1995. We missed the balmy weather of Phoenix. We missed strings of lights embraced in the arms of tall cacti in our neighborhood. I hoped Northwest holiday cheer would abate the chill in the weather and in our hearts.

Nick — who has autism and is blind — listened to the local radio broadcasts and alerted our family when he heard about wonderful activities or yummy new restaurants.

Over the years, we’ve learned to pay attention and take action when Nick says, “Hey guys, listen to this…”

The emotionless voice of the screen reader on Nick’s computer spoke out the words- “…an event presented by and benefiting the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank. Businesses sponsor groups of singers and they compete on the street corners of Westlake Center in downtown Seattle. Contact: ‘Head Figlette’ aka Zoe Freeman.”

Nick chuckled as the computer’s robotic voice mispronounced the name Zoe.

“I heard about The Great Figgy Pudding Christmas Caroling Contest on the radio too,” Nick said. “It’s this Friday evening at Westlake Center. There is even a carousel that we can ride!”

Nick succeeded. We decided we were up for a holiday outing in the crisp temperatures forecast that weekend. “It will be fun to hear everyone sing Christmas carols. Radio station WARM, 106.9 FM is the sponsor.” Nick, a gifted musician, is a huge fan of holiday music. This local Seattle station is known for its Christmas music programming.

I searched our closets for long underwear, warm gloves and mufflers.

Nick, our youngest son Dan and I joined my husband Ray, who worked downtown. We met at the plaza. Nick couldn’t see the dazzling lights, but his face lit up at the cacophony of carols that greeted our ears. Even bundled in layers of warm winter wear, I felt goosebumps. My sense of awe, not the cold, caused me to shiver: “Wow guys, I am so glad we came!”

Contestants ranged from Starbucks baristas who belted out ballads, acapella attorneys and secretaries who sang their souls out. Anyone who carried a tune, read music and organized a group could participate.

We giggled at a group from a gourmet shop that sold garlic-themed products. The Garlic Gal and her Clovettes donned gunny sacks of garlic-shaped apparel and sang “Jingle Bells” in ’50s style.

Our favorite was the “Beaconettes,” a group of ladies who hailed from the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Tall beehive hairdos adorned with blinking lights accentuated their outrageous eyewear and brightly colored feather boas. They sang unique lyrics set to traditional holiday tunes. They lampooned major Seattle events set to the tune of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Phrases like “a Partridge in a pear tree” morphed into “One Perfect Game” — a nod to Seattle’s recent Super Bowl victory. We all hoped a tune called “The Super Bowl is coming to Town” would come true.

We wandered the area and listened to groups of singers. Our votes for the Beaconettes and the Garlic Gals were dropped, with our donations, into the ballot box. We joined the crowds and sang along on a familiar chorus.

Warm libations from Starbucks and other vendors kept our vocal cords in tune. Grownups preferred hot coffee or lattes, but the kids’ favorite was hot cocoa, crowned with whipped cream.

Temptations tickled our noses. The savory aroma of chestnuts roasted on portable grills mingled with festive fragrances of fresh pines. Piping hot nuts filled paper envelopes, perfect hand warmers. Fresh doughnuts, hot from their kettle, bags of caramel popcorn and waxed paper-wrapped Turkish delight kept our tummies warm.

Nick maneuvered us toward the calliope music coming from the holiday carousel. As we stood in line, we sang an impromptu Christmas carol with our fellow passengers. Mounted side by side on festive steeds, we squealed like children. I waved to my husband and Daniel, who stood at the rail taking pictures to send to Grandma back in Phoenix.

When the ballots were collected and counted, the most popular contestants were summoned to the main stage next to the gigantic Christmas tree. The finalists each performed an encore song. Thunderous applause, intended to sway the judges’ decisions, almost drowned out the final notes of the ensembles on stage. The Beaconettes, our favorites, won second place. The Garlic Gals were not called on stage. “I guess the garlic repelled vampires and the voters too,” I said.

After trophies were presented, officials on stage invited the audience to join in the song;”We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Tears welled up in my eyes as we sang the notes of the familiar tune and declared our collective desire for “Figgy pudding.” My voice quavered on the chorus. I fished a tissue from my jacket pocket and I noticed I was not the only person in the crowd who dabbed at their eyes. No longer strangers, we were one big family and felt genuine warmth as we wished each other happiness in the coming holiday season.

In later years, Nick joined carolers sponsored by a local law firm. The group, composed of college students, sang avant-garde versions of Christmas carols. Nick, a quick study, was able to join in a hilarious song about a young couple’s breakup and the events that ensued on the “Twelve Days after Christmas.”

Our family was hooked. No other activities get planned on the first weekend of December.

Our holiday season begins each year as we join over 10,000 Seattleites who brave the cold, rain and occasional snow to stand shoulder to shoulder, in Westlake Center and sing, “We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

— By Kathy Passage

Edmonds resident and former restaurant writer Kathy Passage occasionally submits essays for our publications.