Seaview Elementary to host online auction to benefit school programs May 18

Seaview Elementary in Edmonds will host an online auction Sunday, May 18, to support essential programs at the school, such as music and art, and other areas impacted by budget cuts, including field trips and the school library.

Bidding starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. You can register online and bid on items to support the school. You can also donate via Fund a Need or make a general donation directly to Seaview Elementary.

The auction has more than 75 items to bid on, including Kraken and Mariners tickets, wine tastings, sunset sailing cruises, theater tickets, Edmonds restaurant gift cards and more.