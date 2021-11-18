Second annual Wreath Walk Edmonds Nov. 18-Dec. 16

Last year, Art Walk Edmonds started a new tradition for downtown Edmonds: hanging original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts during the holiday season. Organizers are continuing this tradition this year, Nov. 18- Dec. 16, along with an online auction for those who wish to take home one of these special wreaths.

Art Walk Edmonds has juried the wreath concepts to pick the best of the best in these one-of-a-kind wreaths. Artists thought “outside the wreath” with their designs — each portray the artist’s unique style. Learn more about the wreath’s artist by reading their bio listed beside the wreath and on the Auction Page.

Auction details:

The online auction goes lives at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 — timed with the beginning of November’s Art Walk. Stroll around all 18 locations to see the wreaths in person either during Art Walk or during business hours.

Once you find your favorite(s), click the QR code by the wreath or visit charityauction.bid/wreathwalkedmonds to register and place your bid. You will be notified when you are outbid so that you can go place another bid.

You also have the opportunity to skip all the bidding and go straight to the “buy it now” price. However, the wreath will not be available to take home until Dec. 17.

The auction closes at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16, timed with the ending of December’s Art Walk.

If you have the winning bid, you may pick up your wreath anytime between Dec. 17-31. (Organizers will let you know and help you coordinate with the business owner).

All proceeds from the Wreath Auction benefit Art Walk Edmonds, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Arts in Edmonds.

Any questions? Contact Art Walk Edmonds at info@artwalkedmonds.com or 425-298-7947.

Art Walk Edmonds is a free community event held monthly throughout the year, which consists of a month-long Art View and a Third Thursday Art Walk. All month long, Edmonds businesses will host local art in their locations starting the first of the month so that visitors can come any time they are open. Every Third Thursday of the month, from 5-8 p.m., select businesses will also open their doors to showcase local and regional art – offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists. The public is invited to come enjoy all types of art including fine art, music, performance art, culinary art, and the written word. .