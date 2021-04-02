Prep football: Second-half comeback gives Hawks 20-19 win over Royals

Freshman Zaveon Jones rushed for 120 yards on 23 carries and Senior Ethan Dunne added 83 yards on 16 carries as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks erased a second-half, 13-point deficit to defeat Lynnwood 20-19 and pick up their only victory of the year on the final night of the season.

Mountlake Terrace entered the game with a record of 0-4 and had been outscored by a combined total of 121-12 in those losses. It appeared as though the Hawks were heading for a fifth defeat when Royals junior running back Anthony Hooker scored his second touchdown in the third quarter to give Lynnwood a 19-6 lead.

The Hawks, however, weren’t ready to surrender. Jones rushed for an 8-yard TD a few minutes later to reduce Lynnwood lead to 19-12 heading into the final quarter. MTHS senior Ethan Dunne then scored on an 11-yard run with 6:41 remaining cutting the Royals’ lead to 1. Terrace decided to go for the 2-point conversion rather than attempt to kick, an area that the Hawks have struggled with all season. Jones was successful with a run up the middle, giving Mountlake Terrace the 20-19 lead.

The Hawks clinched the victory a few minutes later when senior Jai Nath forced a quarterback fumble and freshman Adam Wallis recovered the ball to preserve the victory for Mountlake Terrace.

Lynnwood sophomore quarterback Deon Baker had nine carries for 65 yards, including a touchdown run. Junior running back Anthony Hooker had 16 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns for the Royals.

Both teams finish the season with 1-4 records. Both schools will return the majority of their players in the fall as Lynnwood only graduates seven seniors while Mountlake Terrace has 10 seniors.

Score By Quarter Final

Lynnwood 0- 6-13- 0 19

Mountlake Terrace 6- 0- 6 – 8 20

Scoring Plays:

MT- 1st Quarter-4:00- Zaveon Jones 5-yard run (kick failed)

LW- 2nd Quarter- 4:08- Deon Baker 21-yard run (kick failed)

LW- 3rd Quarter-10:36- Anthony Hooker 3-yard run (run failed)

LW- 3rd Quarter-5:55- Anthony Hooker 3-yard run (Deon Baker kick)

MT- 3rd Quarter-1:37- Zaveon Jones 8-yard run (kick failed)

MT- 4th Quarter-6:41- Ethan Dunne 11-yard run (Jones run)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4; Lynnwood 1-4

Mountlake Terrace vs Lynnwood Head to Head Results since 2010 (Mountlake Terrace leads the series 7-3):

April 1, 2021 Mountlake Terrace 20 Lynnwood 19

Nov. 7, 2019 Mountlake Terrace 30 Lynnwood 13

Oct. 6, 2017 Mountlake Terrace 27 Lynnwood 9

Oct. 21, 2016 Lynnwood 32 Mountlake Terrace 13

Oct. 16, 2015 Lynnwood 49 Mountlake Terrace 28

Oct. 17, 2014 Mountlake Terrace 66 Lynnwood 13

Sept. 20, 2013 Mountlake Terrace 30 Lynnwood 14

Sept. 14, 2012 Mountlake Terrace 42 Lynnwood 0

Oct. 27, 2011 Lynnwood 21 Mountlake Terrace 20

Oct. 28, 2010 Mountlake Terrace 43 Lynnwood 13

In other Thursday night football action, ​Edmonds Woodway defeated Meadowdale 27-0

Edmonds Stadium

Score By Quarter Final

Meadowdale 0 – 0 -0 – 0 0

Edmonds-Woodway 7 – 7 -6 – 0 27



Scoring Plays:

EW- 1st Quarter-1:14- Steele Swinton 2-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 2nd Quarter- 0:04- Cruze Colwill 19-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 3rd Quarter-2:28- Steele Swinton 4-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 4th Quarter-3:10- Steele Swinton 5-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-0; Meadowdale 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale Head to Head Results since 2010 (Meadowdale leads the series 6-5):

April 1, 2021 Edmonds-Woodway 27 Meadowdale 0

Sept. 27, 2019 Edmonds-Woodway 27 Meadowdale 13

Sept. 21, 2018 Meadowdale 41 Edmonds-Woodway 20

Oct. 6, 2017 Edmonds-Woodway 21 Meadowdale 6

Oct. 21, 2016 Meadowdale 31 Edmonds-Woodway 14

Sept. 18, 2015 Meadowdale 28 Edmonds-Woodway 21

Sept. 19, 2014 Meadowdale 20 Edmonds-Woodway 17

Sept. 20, 2013 Edmonds-Woodway 20 Meadowdale 14

Sept. 14, 2012 Meadowdale 28 Edmonds-Woodway 14

Sept. 16, 2011 Meadowdale 27 Edmonds-Woodway 7

Sept. 17, 2010 Edmonds-Woodway 10 Meadowdale 7

— By Steve Willits