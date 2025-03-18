Another Lynnwood council candidate withdraws – only one remains

Forrest Baum notified Lynnwood Today Tuesday morning of his decision to step down from consideration for the vacant Lynnwood City Council seat. Now only one of the original 19 candidates remains: Robert Leutwyler.

This is yet another unprecedented event in the council’s journey to fill former Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby’s Position No. 5 seat after she resigned Jan. 6, and the council approaches state’s April 5 deadline to fill the seat.

On Monday afternoon, Baum confirmed he was still interested in the position in an email to Lynnwood Today. On Tuesday, he said he felt otherwise.

“In the first interviews, I felt a great camaraderie with the other candidates, agreeing with all of them in so many ways,” Baum wrote. “Since then, I have felt uneasy with the surrounding vitriol. After hearing the solid reasons that others gave for withdrawing, I agree and just feel sad. I hope to regain that initial optimism, but I can’t bring myself to continue.”

Although Leutwyler is the only candidate remaining, he isn’t guaranteed to be appointed to the vacant seat, which has been filled twice in the past month, followed by two resignations before the councilmembers took office.

On March 10, the council appointed Jessica Roberts. She stepped down the next day after the Lynnwood Times published an article exposing Roberts’ OnlyFans account and other sexually explicit social media posts.

Before Roberts, the council appointed Rebecca Thornton on Feb. 20, who dropped out only an hour before she was set to take an oath of office.

These unexpected events put the council at odds on how to proceed, as city code doesn’t have guidelines for this situation. This prompted Mayor Christine Frizzell to call for a special business meeting on Wednesday to discuss and potentially vote on a way to move forward.

At its Monday meeting, the council seemed to be split between three options: Either vote to appoint someone between the two remaining candidates (now one candidate), bring up more candidates from the initial pool of 19 candidates and vote after another interview process, or start the entire process over and put out an entirely new call for applicants.

Baum’s withdrawal was less than 24 hours after Chelsea Wright, another candidate for the position, dropped out. Seven of the eight finalists the council interviewed for the seat dropped out of the race at some point in the past two months.

Learn more about Robert Leutwyler and the other candidates here.






