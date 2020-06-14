Second round of small business grants available in Snohomish County

Posted: June 13, 2020 10

Snohomish County has launched a second round of small business grants, with a June 26, 2020 deadline to apply

The Snohomish County Small Business Relief, Recovery, and Resiliency (R3) Program has four main goals:

  1. Help small businesses keep their doors open
  2. Protect local jobs threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic
  3. Support community recovery
  4. Increase resiliency of local businesses in our community

Through the R3 program, eligible small businesses operating in Snohomish County that have been adversely affected by COVID-19 will have the opportunity to apply for cash assistance to:

  1. Increase resiliency
  2. Support recovery
  3. Help mitigate the impacts of revenue reductions associated with COVID-19

Snohomish County anticipates awarding eligible small businesses with a one-time cash grant of up to $25,000 through the grant’s administrative entity, Workforce Snohomish. Small businesses can follow the online application process to apply for a grant of $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 or $25,000 based on justifiable need and business resiliency.

These grants are being made possible using federal and state grants to Snohomish County.

You can learn more and apply here.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME