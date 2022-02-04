Second Seattle sneaker exchange coming to Lynnwood Convention Center Saturday

A sneakerhead’s paradise, the second Seattle Hypexchange is happening this Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. There will be hundreds, if not thousands, of shoes available for sale.

Doors will open to general admission ticket holders at noon. General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets, which are $30, will allow event access at 11:30 a.m.

Tables are still available for individuals who would like to sell their own sneakers at the event. Each table costs $125 and only two individuals are allowed to run the table. Those who wish to sell their sneakers must arrive at 10 a.m.