Secure Your Load, Save a Life: Washington campaign returns to prevent crashes and protect communities

A broken pallet. A couch cushion. A loose tarp. These are the sorts of ordinary items that end up flying out of truck beds or off car roofs and ending up on the roadway. Unsecured vehicle loads are far from harmless: they lead to hundreds of crashes each year in Washington, including some that cause serious injuries or deaths.

As summer travel season begins, Washington state agencies are renewing calls for drivers to secure their loads and protect others on the road. The Secure Your Load for Safer Roads campaign launches this week in coordination with National Secure Your Load Day on June 6, honoring individuals whose lives were lost or forever changed by debris falling from vehicles.

Now in its fifth year, the campaign is led by the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology), in partnership with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), and Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC).

“Keeping Washington’s roads safe and clean takes all of us,” said Casey Sixkiller, director of the Washington Department of Ecology. “A small action like strapping down your cargo can make a big difference in preventing crashes, protecting the environment, and reducing litter.”

Unsecured loads were responsible for 337 crashes and 32 injuries last year in Washington. Along with the threats this kind of debris poses to drivers, it’s also a major source of roadside litter: Ecology and WSDOT collected more than 6.4 million pounds of litter in 2024, which is only a fraction of the 26 million pounds accumulating along roadways each year. Nearly 40% of that litter comes from items falling or blowing out of vehicles.

This year’s campaign continues to focus on raising awareness and preventing accidents caused by unsecured loads. Ecology is funding cargo nets and ratchet straps that will be distributed free at community events in Whatcom, Whitman, and Pierce counties. Across the state, 80 hardware stores are sharing best practices and promoting products that support safe hauling. Through a new partnership with NAPA Auto Parts, 12 stores in Central Washington will offer a 15% discount voucher on tie-down equipment to drivers who pledge to secure their loads.

WSP troopers will conduct emphasis patrols across the state during the first three weekends in June, monitoring for unsecured loads and engaging with drivers. In 2024, troopers contacted more than 5,300 motorists and issued 532 citations for unsecured vehicle loads.

“Every year, we see the real consequences of unsecured loads — crashes, injuries, and preventable tragedies,” said Chief John R. Batiste of the Washington State Patrol. “Our troopers will be out this June to educate drivers and enforce the law, but our message is simple: secure your load, and save a life.”

Fines for failing to secure a load range from $50 to $5,000, with higher penalties for any incidents that result in injury or property damage. Criminal charges may apply in serious cases.

Shelly Baldwin, director of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, added: “Preventing roadway injuries starts before you even turn the key. When more people make securing their load part of the routine, fewer crashes happen—and fewer lives are put at risk.”