See award-winning ‘War Tails’ documentary Oct. 12 at the Edmonds Theater

The award-winning documentary War Tails is coming to the Edmonds Theater on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Spearheaded by Edmonds’ own Tana Axtelle and Dan Fine, the documentary shines a light on the homeless pet problem in Ukraine. It delves into the heart-wrenching reality faced by pets stranded in Ukraine’s war-torn regions. The film follows a dedicated team of veterinarians, vet techs and animal rescue volunteers working tirelessly to save these abandoned animals. Amid the chaos, the looming threat of rabies poses a severe risk to both animals and humans, highlighting the dire situation.
In the movie, Axtelle and Fine — co-founders of the Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund (UWARF) — bring this critical issue to light, demonstrating the power of compassion and the urgent need for action.
Following the 1:30 p.m. screening, there will be a short panel discussion that features Axtelle, Fine and the film’s main character, Krystina, who will be in Edmonds on a visit from Ukraine to share her most recent experiences.
Tickets cost $7.50 and can be purchased at this link.
War Tails won the Seattle Film Festival Audience Choice and Filmmaker’s Awards. It also has been selected for the following:
Cambridge Film Festival – Selected
Anatolia International Film Festival – Finalist
Global Peace Film Festival – Finalist
Symbiotic Film Festival – Finalist
Documentaries Without Borders – Selected
S.O.F.A. Tails – Selected
O.K.O. Films Awards – Selected
Dispatches of War – Selected
You can see the reaction from people who attended the film’s London screening at https://youtu.be/JVui26CpY94.
The Edmonds Theater is located at 415 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.