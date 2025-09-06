Seed saving workshop at Lynnwood Library Sept. 13

Learn how to collect and re-plant seeds from your favorite plants at Lynnwood Library’s seed saving workshop.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13

10:30 a.m. to noon Location: Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

Marni Stewart from Growing Roots Together will provide instructions on how to collect seeds from heirloom and open-pollinated plants for use in your future garden.

Growing Roots Together is a Lynnwood-based organization aiming to help people start their own gardens and grow their own food. The organization offers personal garden coaching, gardening glasses and sells food, forest and garden starts.

