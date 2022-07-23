Seismic retrofit prep work underway on Maple Road bridge in Lynnwood

People who use northbound and southbound I-5 in Lynnwood near Alderwood Mall Parkway and the southbound I-5 to I-405 off-ramp should plan for nightly lane and ramp closures starting at about 9 p.m. Sunday, July 24 through 5 a.m. Friday, July 29. This is the beginning of a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) seismic retrofit project to improve stability in the event of an earthquake.

According to WSDOT, crews will be retrofitting the bridge where Maple Road goes over I-5 near Lynnwood so it can better withstand a major earthquake. They will wrap steel “jackets” around the columns that support the bridge to hold the concrete together in an earthquake, reducing the chance of collapse. They will also add concrete and reinforcing steel between the girders that support to the bridge to keep them from moving in the event of an earthquake. The guardrail will be replaced as well.