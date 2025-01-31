Seniors to gain more affordable housing options in Lynnwood

There is a reason why orange traffic barriers are sprinkled throughout the Garden Senior Village Apartments in Lynnwood.

The plan is to add 36 affordable housing units, Northwest Housing Preservation Group (NWHPG) president Jim Morino said at a groundbreaking event Jan. 30. There will also be an additional elevator and more laundry facilities.

“We embrace our seniors here,” Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said. “We’re making more space to enhance their quality of life.”

The apartment complex at 6425 196th St. S.W. currently has 122 affordable housing units. It is dedicated for those ages 55 years old and up. It offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, an outdoor patio and community room.

Patty McIntyre, a resident who attended the groundbreaking event, said she enjoys living at the apartment complex. She likes having coffee with other residents, attending potlucks and participating in game nights. She moved in about eight years ago.

“I want to lead a craft group here eventually,” McIntyre said.

The Lynnwood Rotary Community Foundation built the apartment complex in 1997. Eventually, the foundation transferred ownership to the NWHPG. The complex’s name changed from Lynnwood Rotary Apartments to Garden Senior Village Apartments.

The NWHPG entered into a development agreement with the City of Lynnwood in March 2024. But before that, some residents shared concerns about the project at a Lynnwood City Council meeting regarding parking.

Morino said the addition will take over 30 parking spots, and that 19 parking spots will be added alongside the apartment complex.

The plan is to finish construction by 2026.

— Story and photos by Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.