Serious-injury collision causes road closures on 196th St SW between Poplar Way, Alderwood Mall Parkway

Lynnwood police are investigating a serious-injury collision involving four vehicles that occurred Wednesday morning and cause road closures on 196th Street Southwest.

Lynnwood police said 196th Street Southwest would be closed in both directions between Poplar Way and Alderwood Mall Parkway for “several hours,” causing delays.

Two occupants from separate vehicles involved in the collision were transported to Harborview Medical Center. One of them is in serious condition, said police spokesperson Joanna Small. No injuries were reported for occupants in the third vehicle.

The driver suspected of causing the collision was reportedly transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett and has since been released. Police have arrested the man for possible vehicular assault charges, Small said.