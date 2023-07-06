Service and community focus of Julieta Altamirano-Crosby’s reelection campaign launch

Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby welcomed a crowd of supporters to her home last week to kick off the campaign to retain her Position 5 seat. Among those attending were elected officials representing both the Democratic and Republican parties, city councilmembers from Lynnwood and nearby cities, veterans and families

The June 24 event was hosted outside of Altamirano-Crosby’s Lynnwood home, on a grass lawn that easily held the more than 100 attendees. There was a table full of donated food from Mountlake Terrace’s Mazatlan restaurant and La Malquerida Catering Services. Many of the attendees were families, who sheltered under some shaded tables as they enjoyed the food offerings. Those present also heard a musical performance by Trio Guadalevin.

Altamirano-Crosby was first elected to the council in 2019. Her opponent in the Nov. 7 general election is Robert Leutwyler. He originally declared his intention to run for the council’s Position 7 seat, but switched to run for Position 5.

Altamirano-Crosby’s campaign event was emceed by Army combat veteran Joseph Wankelman, who began by speaking about Altamirano-Crosby’s presence in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I saw Julieta’s effort during the COVID crisis, her leadership, her unconditional compassion for those who are underprivileged, for those who are struggling… I realized the indomitable spirit she had,” said Wankelman, who described Altamirano-Crosby’s active volunteerism her role in working with lawmakers for funding. “The Harborview Hospital vaccine program, she was in there making sure they had the resources necessary to reach the underprivileged communities so that they could get the vaccine and start making our community a safer and healthier place… I saw her, with her Jeep filled with resources going place to place endlessly,” Wankelman said.

Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, a Republican who represents the council’s 1st District, remarked on Altamirano-Crosby’s “great character” before going on to speak about her strong work ethic and care for people.

Lynnwood City Council President Shannon Sessions assisted with the event, and was also one of its enthusiastic speakers.

“Last year she started ‘Let’s Talk About Safety’ because she saw a need in the community,” Sessions said. She described the steps Altamirano-Crosby took to arrange the project, the event’s popularity and the addition of more citywide conversations focusing on other issues in the community.

Attendees also heard endorsements from Democratic State Sen. John Lovick and Snohomish County Council Chair Jared Mead. Mead, also a Democrat, sent his remarks in writing as he had a scheduling conflict that day.

Altamirano-Crosby sat with her husband Patrick Crosby in the sunny front row until it was her turn to speak. She focused on safety and the importance of being united on a local level during times of division.

“We cannot promise a world without hardships, but we can commit to a community that supports, cares and stands with each other,” Altamirano-Crosby said. She also prepared a speech for the Spanish speakers in the audience that focused on the strength of community.

“Ahora, permíte me hablar la lengua a mi mama y mi comunidad Latina, Hispanic,” se dice Altamirano-Crosby.

The event ended with a group photograph.

–Photos and story by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis