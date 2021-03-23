Service excellence topic of March 25 Lynnwood Chamber virtual breakfast meeting

As your teams return to the office, how can you ensure that your customers receive the level of service they expect and deserve? Aaron Nelson of Inspired by Aaron will address that question during the Thursday, March 25, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce BYOBreakfast meeting.
The free virtual breakfast will run from 8-9 a.m. You can register here.
