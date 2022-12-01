Services for Sno-Isle Genealogical Society President Ron Sailer Dec. 1 in Marysville

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society announced that its current president, Ron Sailer, passed away on Nov. 15.
He was described as a dedicated volunteer whose innovations and enthusiasm were evident to all who met him. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society and the patrons and volunteers who worked with him will miss his presence, stories and joy in researching genealogy, the announcement said.
Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Church is located at 7215 51st Ave. N.E. in Marysville.
For those not wanting to drive, a carpool option will be available from Humble House with a departure time of 1:00 p.m. Contact Phylis at 425-778-6062 or phylis1@comcast.net.
