Set for Oct. 5, Celebrate Schools 5K is Spooktacular family fun

Picture it: A two-legged stoplight runs beside a banana and dog dressed as Superman. Not far behind are Batman and a pint-sized Ninja Turtle. The sounds of high school marching bands and drum lines fill the air, and cheerleaders line the street.

What’s going on? The Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K to benefit the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

Join the fun on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood. Presented by Virginia Mason, this family-friendly 5K run/walk raises more than $85,000 for classrooms and schools throughout the district. Businesses and community groups are encouraged to participate. Strollers and furry friends are welcome, too.

Register online as a team, individual or virtual runner through Oct.3.

It’s simple: gather your family, friends, classmates and co-workers, form a team and collect pledges. Teams keep 100 percent of money collected for their classroom or school, and district teams of 20 or more receive a portion of the event proceeds. School, team and individual prizes have been donated by the Seattle Storm, the Seattle Mariners, Lynnwood Bowl & Skate, Chef Dane Here & There, Alderwood Mall merchants, Whole Foods and others.

The race begins at 8 a.m., followed by the Battle of the Bands at 9 a.m. and a costume contest at 9:45. Emcees for this year’s event are KXA radio host Stitch Mitchell and Lynnwood City Councilwoman Shannon Sessions. The 2019 Celebrate Schools 5K is sponsored by more than 20 local companies including Virginia Mason, Macy’s, Axa Advisors, IRG Physical Therapy, Seattle Storm and Whole Foods.

Last year, Celebrate Schools 5K grants funded projects benefiting thousands of students at all grade-levels throughout the Edmonds School District. These included include afterschool reading and math tutoring, a Festival of Cultures, 5th Grade Law Day, Family Math Madness, school clubs including STEM, gardening, running and board games, and new library books that reflect our district’s rich diversity.

Now in its 11th year, the Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K is organized by the Foundation for Edmonds School District in partnership with the City of Lynnwood and Alderwood Mall. Event proceeds fund Foundation programs focusing on academic enrichment, career and college readiness, and the Nourishing Network.

It’s Spooktacular family fun that supports students and children in our community.