Seven South County Fire recruits graduate from Fire Training Academy

South County Fire welcomed seven new recruits who graduated from the Snohomish County Fire Training Academy in a ceremony held at Lynnwood High School Aug. 16.

Connor Davis, Thomas Fitchett, Jed Golder, Mitch Irvin, Sean McGinnis, Jordan Reyes and Cory Watters successfully completed intensive training in the nine-week academy held at the South County Fire Training Tower in the south Everett area. The academy also included recruits from the Everett Fire Department, Lake Stevens Fire and Marysville Fire Department.

During the ceremony, four South County Fire recruits received honors. Irvin received the Engine Company Award given to the recruit who most consistently demonstrated excellence in engine company skills. Fitchett, Golder, Irvin and Watters were recognized for receiving First Whip, a leadership award presented each week during the academy. The title dates back to the days of horse-drawn fire apparatus. The first whip was the captain’s driver, his most skilled and trusted helper. From the group of First Whips, Golder was selected as Top Whip for the academy.

The South County Fire recruits will now begin three more weeks of training on the department’s fire and emergency medical services operations. Following that, they will begin working at South County Fire’s 14 neighborhood fire stations in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated Snohomish County.