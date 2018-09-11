Seventeen years after 9-11, fallen remembered in Edmonds ceremony

1 of 12

Seventeen years after terrorist attacks leveled the World Trade Center towers in New York City, many came together in downtown Edmonds Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, to remember those who lost their lives that day.

Among the more than 3,000 people who died, there were 434 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMTs. So it was fitting that Tuesday’s memorial was held at the 9-11 Memorial, located at the Edmonds Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park next to the downtown fire station.

Monday’s ceremonies began at 9:11 a.m., with master of ceremonies Dave “Bronco” Erickson recounting the heroism of the police and firefighters during that dark day in 2001.

He then went on to describe the Edmonds 9-11 Memorial and what each part represents. The 1-ton steel I-beam was brought from the wreckage of the World Trade Center to Edmonds, and stands as the memorial’s centerpiece. It is flanked by two stainless steel and glass panels symbolizing the twin towers and includes 3,000 individual glass facets honoring the 3,000 who died that day. Within the panels are 60 blue and 434 red facets arranged in an American Flag pattern to honor the police officers and firefighters who lost their lives as they fought to help and rescue victims.

The grassy area represents the field where the heroes on United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after thwarting hijackers. The Pentagon shape of the concrete represents the Pentagon, which was also struck by a hijacked plane. (That crash took the life of Sgt. Major Larry Strickland, an Edmonds High School graduate, as he was working at the Pentagon.)

Also as part of Tuesday’s ceremony, firefighters added a plaque to the park’s Fallen Firefighters Memorial in honor of Walter “Duffy” Burns, a firefighter/paramedic with South County Fire, who died June 11.

— Photos by Julia Wiese