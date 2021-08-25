Several vehicles prowled at Edmonds College, gun reported stolen

A gun was reported stolen after several vehicles parked at Edmonds College were broken into Tuesday night, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

At 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said they received a call about juveniles who were breaking windows of vehicles parked near the Lynnwood Municipal Golf Course, located at 20200 68th Ave. W. About 30 minutes later, the owner of one of the vehicles reported a firearm — a black Walther PPS M2 9mm pistol — had been stolen along with the vehicle’s registration.

After searching the area, campus security and Lynnwood police determined six vehicles had been prowled. Each vehicle had at least one window broken, but so far owners of only two vehicles reported items stolen, said Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small. The only other item reported stolen was a pair of flip flops.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Lynnwood Police Detective Hammersmith at thammersmith@lynnwoodwa.com. The case number reference is 21-256433.

For further updates, visit the Edmonds College campus alert webpage.