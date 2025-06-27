‘Shakespeare in the Park’ returns to Lynnwood for another summer of theatrics and fun

Throughout July, local theater groups Seattle Shakespeare and GreenStage are set to take the stage at Lynndale Park Amphitheater to perform three Shakespearean plays: As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing and Richard III.

The following shows are scheduled for the last three Thursdays in July, rain or shine, at 7 p.m. at Lynndale Park Amphitheater (18927 72nd Ave. W.):

July 17: Seattle Shakespeare – As You Like It

July 24: GreenStage – Much Ado About Nothing

July 31: GreenStage – Richard III

The shows are free and open to the public, with a $5 suggested donation. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Limited accessible seating is available, to ensure availability submit a request by email, phone or in person at City Hall through the city clerk’s office. Other accommodations are available by request, including translation and ASL interpretation. These can also be requested through the clerk’s office.

Learn more or request accommodations here.

You can also contact the city clerk via email: cityclerk@LynnwoodWA.gov, or by phone: 425-670-5161.

Visit the city’s website for more information about Shakespeare in the Park.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.