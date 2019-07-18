Shakespeare in the Park to presents ‘Romeo and Juliet’ July 18

Shakespeare in the Park will continue Thursday, July 18 at the Lynndale Park Amphitheater, 18827 72nd Ave. W.

Presented by the City of Lynnwood and Seattle Shakespeare Company, the is free to the public, but a $5 donation per person is suggested to help keep the event coming to Lynnwood.

The shows begin at 7 p.m. each night, rain or shine.

Attendees are advised to bring blankets and cushions for seating. The seating area for camping chairs is limited — about 25 maximum. The Lynndale Park Amphitheater has main seating consisting of wood benches on concrete platforms. The amphitheater was renovated to include environmental improvements, ADA accessibility, a paved path to the seating area and the addition of bleacher seating.

Parking is available at Lynndale Elementary if Lynndale Park parking fills up.

The shows for the 2019 Shakespeare in the Park are as follows: