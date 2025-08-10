Share feedback to shape the future of state’s Roadside Memorial Program

After decades of honoring the victims of traffic collisions with roadside signs that include a safety message, the Washington State Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback about the program’s future.

In 1994, WSDOT began honoring victims of DUI collisions with roadside memorial signs. Over the years, the program has grown to include other safety messages, including warnings about speeding, distracted driving and motorcycle safety.

More than a thousand memorial signs are currently installed along Washington roadways. WSDOT said in a news release it is looking at ways to reduce sign overcrowding in some urban locations. Proposals being considered include setting a time limit on signs or a limit on the number of renewals.

WSDOT is inviting the public to share thoughts about the program via an online open house through Sept. 1, 2025. WSDOT hopes to conclude the evaluation process by the fall and finalize new policies this winter.

Learn more at engage.wsdot.wa.gov/roadside-memorial-program.