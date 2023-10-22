Share the joy of Halloween with Lynnwood’s Cail family

Matt Cail and family want you to brave their haunted Lynnwood home for treats this Halloween night — if you dare.

Tucked away in a cul-de-sac in Lynnwood, Cail and his family have created a nightmare. Hands are desperately reaching from the gaping maw of hell, souls screaming for release as trick-or-treaters hurry past to get their candy.

However, there is no fear for the children and teens coming to get their treats. All the gore and dismemberment, except for second-hand mannequins and clothing, are handmade by the Cail family, including the pumpkin archway.

“The headstones are all cut Styrofoam,” Cail said. “But I put a PVC pipe on the back to secure them.”

A stake is driven into the ground, and the tube fits over the stake. This tactic makes the prop stable. Cail says they can withstand strong winds without being knocked over or blown away.

His dedication to the holiday can be seen every October, and he adds a new feature yearly. Last year, he added a life-size Headless Horseman, which will be displayed closer to Halloween.

The wooden platform of the famous decapitated equestrian suffered weather damage last year and had to be rebuilt. But rather than rebuilding with wood, Cail went with steel for the new base.

The fog will roll in on Halloween thanks to an industrial fog machine Cail bought from a Boeing surplus sale. He said the machine was initially used to conduct smoke leak tests using non-hazardous methods and is safe to use. However, he doesn’t want to turn it up to full power.

“It can fill up the whole street,” Cail said. “I ask my neighbors before I do anything like that.”

The latest edition is Spider Town, made from cheesecloth and giant spiders on the right side of the driveway, which might be the scene of a crime involving a Mini Cooper.

But what is so special about Halloween for Cail?

“I still love Christmas, but Halloween had elements that made it extra special,” Cail said. “On that one night of the year it was okay to go and knock on most any door in your neighborhood and have a fun, positive interaction. It’s actually encouraged.”

He added, “I’ve now experienced that as both a child and a father and it never gets old.”

The vault of family-friendly horror can be found on 31st Place Southwest off 179th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

The Cail Family suggests you bring a big bag; they have a lot of candy and don’t want leftovers.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett





