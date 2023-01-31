Share what you love about your business during Lynnwood Chamber luncheon Feb. 15

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce invites you to share what you love about your business during a special Valentine’s Day luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Enjoy networking, education and promotion — and prizes.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Learn more and register here.
