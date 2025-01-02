Sharon’s Barbershop now open in Lynnwood

Posted: January 2, 2025 22
Photos courtesy Shoreline Area News

Sharon’s Barbershop has opened in Lynnwood, at 20815 67th Ave. W., Ste. 201.

Prices are:

– Senior, youth, $9

– Men, women $12

– Beard and haircuts $15

The phone number is 425-774-7555.

 

