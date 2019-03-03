Sheriff’s deputies pursue, arrest drive-by shooting suspects at 164th and 35th in Lynnwood

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three males Saturday afternoon following a short vehicle pursuit that ended at the Lynnwood city limits following a reported drive-by shooting in south Everett.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting or the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Snhomomish Couty Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Keith Rogers, the incident began just after noon Saturday when deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the area of 8th Avenue West and 128th Street Southwest in South Everett. Witnesses described the involved vehicle leaving the area of the shooting as a Black Cadillac Escalade with two males inside.

Deputies located the Escalade heading southbound toward the City of Lynnwood, Rogers said. They pursued the suspect vehicle and used the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to safely stop it at 164th Street Southwest and 35th Avenue West.

Both the 20-year-old male driver and his 16-year-old male passenger were arrested and booked. Another 20-year-old male was arrested at the original shooting location, and he was also booked.

The investigation is ongoing, Rogers said.