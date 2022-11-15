Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said. Deputies at the scene performed lifesaving measures until aid units arrived. The boy was transported by aid to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds, where he was pronounced dead.

Patrol deputies requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. “During the investigation, detectives discovered the child was in the care of his 40-year-old mother the evening of Nov. 11 and the morning of Nov. 12,” O’Keefe said. “Shortly after the mother and the child arrived at the apartment, the child became unresponsive.

Detectives recovered drug paraphernalia, suspected heroin and suspected fentanyl from the scene. The vehicle belonging to the child’s mother was also impounded as evidence.

Detectives believe the child’s death is likely due to fentanyl exposure, O’Keefe said.

Positive identification of the child, as well as the cause and manner of death, will come from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.