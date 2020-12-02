Sheriff’s office arrests Lynnwood man following fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision

A 53-year-old Lynnwood man was taken into custody Tuesday morning for suspicion of DUI, vehicular homicide and hit and run after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle and fled the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit responded to a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 15800 block of 35th Avenue West. When deputies arrived on scene, they found an adult male deceased near the shoulder of the roadway. The suspect fled from the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Minutes later, deputies located the suspect vehicle on 164th Street Southwest and made a traffic stop near 161st Street Southeast and Bothell Everett Highway. The driver was taken into custody.

The road was closed for several hours Tuesday morning while detectives investigated the scene.

Positive identification of the decedent, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.