Sheriff’s office detectives arrest Lynnwood man for first-degree child rape, molestation

Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old Lynnwood man for first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, the suspect was hired in 2019 by a family via an online babysitting service to provide child care for their children multiple days per week at their residence, located in unincorporated Bothell. The suspect provided child care for the family for approximately four months in 2019 and then started again during the summer of 2021. During this time, the victim’s sibling observed inappropriate interactions between the suspect and the 7-year-old victim and reported it to a parent, O’Keefe said. The incident was first reported to Child Protective Services (CPS) and on Jan. 21, 2022, CPS referred the case to law enforcement.

Detectives began investigating the case and learned the suspect was employed at a day care center in Lynnwood. His employment there was terminated due to the active criminal investigation, O’Keefe said.

With assistance of child interview specialists and medical providers at Dawson Place, detectives conducted an investigation and developed probable cause to arrest the 21-year-old suspect for first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the suspect was arrested at his Lynnwood residence without incident. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail, O’Keefe said.