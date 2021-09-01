Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating fatal Tuesday night collision in Lynnwood area

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occured at the intersection of 204th Street Southwest and 28th Avenue West in the unincorporated Alderwood Manor area around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When sheriff’s office deputies arrived, they found the victim, a 58-year-old Everett man, deceased at the scene. Two adult passengers who were in the same vehicle were transported by aid to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The second vehicle involved in the collision was occupied by two adults and two children. All four were transported by aid to Providence Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

During the investigation, collision investigation unit detectives learned the 58-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on 204th Street Southwest at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at the intersection of 28th Avenue West and t-boned a Mercedes-Benz GL.

The road was closed for several hours while detectives continued their investigation.

Positive identification of the decedent, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.