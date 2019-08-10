Sheriff’s Office detectives seeking leads in two missing persons cases

Major crimes detectives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are seeking tips from the public on the whereabouts of two men in unrelated missing persons cases.

We reported on one of those cases — 20-year-old Nic Williams of Bothell — in our earlier story. He’s been missing since he didn’t return home from a trip to Central Washington Aug. 6.

The second case involves 22-year-old Ruben Babak, who was last seen leaving his residence at the 15600 block of 48th Avenue West in unincorporated Edmonds around 2 a.m. Aug. 6. Babak is 5-foot-11 with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on either man is asked to call 911.